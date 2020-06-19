821 Burton Street Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This recently renovated space has an open floor plan. The studio is located on the corner of Burton St and Eastern Ave, behind Harvest Heath Foods, across the street from the Postal Office and minutes away from 28th Ave. This space offers beautiful hardwood flooring, a fireplace, an updated kitchen, a bathroom, along with an unfinished basement where there is an included washer & dryer and plenty of storage. The unit also comes with one enclosed garage space.



Tenant is responsible for all the utilities.



This space is rent ready.



Call our office at 616-805-4997 or fill out our FREE online application at www.shortsouth.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.