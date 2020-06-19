All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 821 Burton Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
821 Burton Street Southeast
Last updated April 22 2020 at 8:55 AM

821 Burton Street Southeast

821 Burton Street Southeast · (616) 371-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

821 Burton Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
South East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This recently renovated space has an open floor plan. The studio is located on the corner of Burton St and Eastern Ave, behind Harvest Heath Foods, across the street from the Postal Office and minutes away from 28th Ave. This space offers beautiful hardwood flooring, a fireplace, an updated kitchen, a bathroom, along with an unfinished basement where there is an included washer & dryer and plenty of storage. The unit also comes with one enclosed garage space.

Tenant is responsible for all the utilities.

This space is rent ready.

Call our office at 616-805-4997 or fill out our FREE online application at www.shortsouth.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Burton Street Southeast have any available units?
821 Burton Street Southeast has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Burton Street Southeast have?
Some of 821 Burton Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Burton Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
821 Burton Street Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Burton Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 821 Burton Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 821 Burton Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 821 Burton Street Southeast does offer parking.
Does 821 Burton Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Burton Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Burton Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 821 Burton Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 821 Burton Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 821 Burton Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Burton Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Burton Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 821 Burton Street Southeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Waters House
500 Fulton St E
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity