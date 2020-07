Amenities

This large 1 bedroom apartment is located in a prime spot in northwest Grand Rapids! It is just walking distance from local restaurant and shops and minutes away from bridge street market! It has been completely remodeled throughout. There is community coin laundry available in the basement as well. Even better - all utilities are included in rent (excluding cable & internet). Pets are not allowed. Security deposit is $850 plus a $150 non refundable cleaning fee. Inquire with the leasing agent for further details, requirements and how to apply!

