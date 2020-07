Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking package receiving

601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs. New Holland Brewing Company, Butchers Union, Blue Dog Tavern and Fratelli's are local foodie favorites. And let's not forget about the YMCA for those who crave an active lifestyle.