Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
544 Milwaukee Ave NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
544 Milwaukee Ave NW
544 Milwaukee Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
544 Milwaukee Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Grand
Amenities
parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large two bedroom lower apartment with living and dining room. Close to downtown campus.
$40 application fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE384368)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW have any available units?
544 Milwaukee Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Rapids, MI
.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Rapids Rent Report
.
What amenities does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW have?
Some of 544 Milwaukee Ave NW's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 544 Milwaukee Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
544 Milwaukee Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Milwaukee Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 544 Milwaukee Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids
.
Does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 544 Milwaukee Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Milwaukee Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW have a pool?
No, 544 Milwaukee Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 544 Milwaukee Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 Milwaukee Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
