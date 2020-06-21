All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 544 Milwaukee Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
544 Milwaukee Ave NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

544 Milwaukee Ave NW

544 Milwaukee Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

544 Milwaukee Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Grand

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large two bedroom lower apartment with living and dining room. Close to downtown campus.

$40 application fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE384368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW have any available units?
544 Milwaukee Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Rapids, MI.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW have?
Some of 544 Milwaukee Ave NW's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Milwaukee Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
544 Milwaukee Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Milwaukee Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 544 Milwaukee Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 544 Milwaukee Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Milwaukee Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW have a pool?
No, 544 Milwaukee Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 544 Milwaukee Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Milwaukee Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 Milwaukee Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49301
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College