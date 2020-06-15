All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 35 Dwight Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
35 Dwight Ave SE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

35 Dwight Ave SE

35 Dwight Avenue Southeast · (616) 257-3997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
East Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

35 Dwight Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
East Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 35 Dwight Ave SE · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
East Hills Neighborhood! Washer/dryer included! - 3 bedroom / 2 bath beautiful single family home located in highly desirable East Hills neighborhood, just 2 blocks from popular Cherry St venues. Renovated within the last 2 years, including new windows and doors throughout, refinished wood floors, fresh paint and new carpet. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and quartz counter-tops. Newer washer and dryer are located in the basement. 3 separate garage stalls. Off street parking

Tenants pay all utilities.
Pets OK
HCVs not accepted

* This property is not managed by LeaseGR *

(RLNE5523670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Dwight Ave SE have any available units?
35 Dwight Ave SE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Dwight Ave SE have?
Some of 35 Dwight Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Dwight Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
35 Dwight Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Dwight Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Dwight Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 35 Dwight Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 35 Dwight Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 35 Dwight Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Dwight Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Dwight Ave SE have a pool?
No, 35 Dwight Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 35 Dwight Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 35 Dwight Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Dwight Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Dwight Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 35 Dwight Ave SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity