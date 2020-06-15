35 Dwight Ave SE

Amenities
East Hills Neighborhood! Washer/dryer included! - 3 bedroom / 2 bath beautiful single family home located in highly desirable East Hills neighborhood, just 2 blocks from popular Cherry St venues. Renovated within the last 2 years, including new windows and doors throughout, refinished wood floors, fresh paint and new carpet. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and quartz counter-tops. Newer washer and dryer are located in the basement. 3 separate garage stalls. Off street parking
Tenants pay all utilities.
Pets OK
HCVs not accepted
* This property is not managed by LeaseGR *
(RLNE5523670)