35 Dwight Ave SE

East Hills Neighborhood! Washer/dryer included! - 3 bedroom / 2 bath beautiful single family home located in highly desirable East Hills neighborhood, just 2 blocks from popular Cherry St venues. Renovated within the last 2 years, including new windows and doors throughout, refinished wood floors, fresh paint and new carpet. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and quartz counter-tops. Newer washer and dryer are located in the basement. 3 separate garage stalls. Off street parking



Tenants pay all utilities.

Pets OK

HCVs not accepted



* This property is not managed by LeaseGR *



