257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2

Includes utilities!



Have a look at this spacious and freshly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the casual SWAN neighborhood. Very close to downtown, it is only a 5-minute walk to the Bridge Street Market and other restaurants and local breweries including the New Holland Knickerbocker and Harmony Hall. A short 2 minute Drive to GVSU downtown campus. Very close to the various Rapid bus routes in Grand Rapids, including a DASH pickup location a few blocks away on Seward. Getting out of town is a quick hop onto I-196 or US 131, giving you in town living with the flexibility to commute efficiently.



Each bedroom has its own thermostat separate from the main living area, so you can have your room as warm or cool as you like. New countertops and cabinets with soft close doors and drawers.



Please have a look at the floor plan under attachments.

$40 app fee



No Pets Allowed



