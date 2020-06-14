All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2

257 Gold Avenue Northwest · (616) 458-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

257 Gold Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
SWAN

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit #2 upper · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Includes utilities!

Have a look at this spacious and freshly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the casual SWAN neighborhood. Very close to downtown, it is only a 5-minute walk to the Bridge Street Market and other restaurants and local breweries including the New Holland Knickerbocker and Harmony Hall. A short 2 minute Drive to GVSU downtown campus. Very close to the various Rapid bus routes in Grand Rapids, including a DASH pickup location a few blocks away on Seward. Getting out of town is a quick hop onto I-196 or US 131, giving you in town living with the flexibility to commute efficiently.

Each bedroom has its own thermostat separate from the main living area, so you can have your room as warm or cool as you like. New countertops and cabinets with soft close doors and drawers.

Please have a look at the floor plan under attachments.
$40 app fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE163489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 have any available units?
257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 have?
Some of 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 offer parking?
No, 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 have a pool?
No, 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 have accessible units?
No, 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
