Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:24 PM

256 Fuller Avenue Southeast

256 Fuller Avenue Southeast · (616) 371-4800
Location

256 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Eastown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home has a great EastTown location on Fuller SE between Lake Drive & Wealthy. This duplex home is separated into an upper and lower apartment. This home is just minutes from downtown, the bus route, and 5 minutes SW of the Medical Mile. The home is near Aquinas College, GR Community College, and GVSU, plus walking distance to the hottest shops on Wealthy St. The features of the home offers off-street parking with one stall in the detached garage, basement access with washer/dryer hookups, and private entrances for both units. The bonus of the old-style house is that there are all hardwood flooring throughout, classic clawfoot tub in the bathrooms, and built-in cabinets for lots of storage.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this unit is not pet friendly.

There is a deposit that must be placed for each unit.

Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.

Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.

Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast have any available units?
256 Fuller Avenue Southeast has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
256 Fuller Avenue Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast does offer parking.
Does 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Fuller Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
