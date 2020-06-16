256 Fuller Avenue Southeast

Amenities

This home has a great EastTown location on Fuller SE between Lake Drive & Wealthy. This duplex home is separated into an upper and lower apartment. This home is just minutes from downtown, the bus route, and 5 minutes SW of the Medical Mile. The home is near Aquinas College, GR Community College, and GVSU, plus walking distance to the hottest shops on Wealthy St. The features of the home offers off-street parking with one stall in the detached garage, basement access with washer/dryer hookups, and private entrances for both units. The bonus of the old-style house is that there are all hardwood flooring throughout, classic clawfoot tub in the bathrooms, and built-in cabinets for lots of storage.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this unit is not pet friendly.



There is a deposit that must be placed for each unit.



Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.



Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.



Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.



