248 Henry Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Great Cherry Hill Location. Close to shopping, great restaurants, downtown. Completely redone inside, with beautiful hardwood floors. This unit has a lot of space and a lot of possibilities. The extremely large living room has been used as a 3rd bedroom, and the dining room used as a living room. However, in traditional terms it is a 2 bedroom. Nice new appliances in kitchen. Equal Housing Opportunity.



PLEASE - BE SURE YOU HAVE READ ALL OF THE INFO AND followed the link to "showmetherent.com" I get dozens of inquiries daily and simply can't respond to questions that are clearly answered in the listing. So before you write and ask what utilities are included, please read carefully. Also, if it says "no dogs" please do not inquire if you have a dog. Also, it says "1" cat, so please don't inquire if you have more than 1 cat.



In this unit tenant pays gas and electric and $20 toward trash. 1 cat is allowed. No dogs. Laundry is in the building, not in the unit. It is available mid August.



Email is the preferred way of communication for this property, at donna.mlmresidenceleasingllc@gmail.com



You may also text 616 240 4253. Or if you must, you can call, however, calls are not returned promptly, and you will just be told to email if you text or call. So just email, please.



I will write back with some prequalifying questions to see if this apartment is a good fit. The questions will be in regard to monthly income, number of people to live in the apartment, any pets you have, and your desired move in date. To save time, provide this info when you write to me.



MLM Realty LLC, 616-942-9298, do not call this number for information. Accepts Section 8.



No Dogs Allowed



