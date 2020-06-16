All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

248 Henry Ave SE

248 Henry Avenue Southeast · (616) 942-8949
Location

248 Henry Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
East Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 248 Henry · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Great Cherry Hill Location. Close to shopping, great restaurants, downtown. Completely redone inside, with beautiful hardwood floors. This unit has a lot of space and a lot of possibilities. The extremely large living room has been used as a 3rd bedroom, and the dining room used as a living room. However, in traditional terms it is a 2 bedroom. Nice new appliances in kitchen. Equal Housing Opportunity.

PLEASE - BE SURE YOU HAVE READ ALL OF THE INFO AND followed the link to "showmetherent.com" I get dozens of inquiries daily and simply can't respond to questions that are clearly answered in the listing. So before you write and ask what utilities are included, please read carefully. Also, if it says "no dogs" please do not inquire if you have a dog. Also, it says "1" cat, so please don't inquire if you have more than 1 cat.

In this unit tenant pays gas and electric and $20 toward trash. 1 cat is allowed. No dogs. Laundry is in the building, not in the unit. It is available mid August.

Email is the preferred way of communication for this property, at donna.mlmresidenceleasingllc@gmail.com

You may also text 616 240 4253. Or if you must, you can call, however, calls are not returned promptly, and you will just be told to email if you text or call. So just email, please.

I will write back with some prequalifying questions to see if this apartment is a good fit. The questions will be in regard to monthly income, number of people to live in the apartment, any pets you have, and your desired move in date. To save time, provide this info when you write to me.

MLM Realty LLC, 616-942-9298, do not call this number for information. Accepts Section 8.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE483621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Henry Ave SE have any available units?
248 Henry Ave SE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 Henry Ave SE have?
Some of 248 Henry Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Henry Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
248 Henry Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Henry Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 248 Henry Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 248 Henry Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 248 Henry Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 248 Henry Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 Henry Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Henry Ave SE have a pool?
No, 248 Henry Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 248 Henry Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 248 Henry Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Henry Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Henry Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
