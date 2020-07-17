120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage hot tub

These gorgeous newly renovated condos make you feel like you're in a Spanish villa. The courtyard is sunny and open, with natural feeling landscaping. The kitchens are a designer's heaven, with new stainless steel appliances. The fireplace puts that touch of home. The bathrooms feel like you've stepped into a spa with nice deep bath tubs, and a rain head. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with large closets. Also there washer and dryers in each condo. The two stall garages make the Michigan winter that much better.

Available June 2020



Pets are allowed with $25 extra a month and $100 pet fee.



Please call within business hours 9:00am-5:00pm. This phone is the after hours maintenance line after 5:00pm, we would greatly appreciate calls for leasing to come in within those hours.



