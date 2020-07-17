All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7

120 Eastern Avenue Southeast · (616) 649-6908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
East Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
These gorgeous newly renovated condos make you feel like you're in a Spanish villa. The courtyard is sunny and open, with natural feeling landscaping. The kitchens are a designer's heaven, with new stainless steel appliances. The fireplace puts that touch of home. The bathrooms feel like you've stepped into a spa with nice deep bath tubs, and a rain head. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with large closets. Also there washer and dryers in each condo. The two stall garages make the Michigan winter that much better.
Available June 2020

Pets are allowed with $25 extra a month and $100 pet fee.

Please call within business hours 9:00am-5:00pm. This phone is the after hours maintenance line after 5:00pm, we would greatly appreciate calls for leasing to come in within those hours.

(RLNE5787401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 have any available units?
120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 have?
Some of 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 is pet friendly.
Does 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 offers parking.
Does 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7 has units with dishwashers.
