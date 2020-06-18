1124 Lyon St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1124 Lyon - Property Id: 226036



Open House Sunday Feb/23/2020 2:30 to 4:00pm

Greatly updated,ranch style Side-by-Side Duplex located in Midtown Grand Rapids. It offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with brand new carpet, flooring, paint, bathroom, vanity and many upgrades. It has a spacious finished basement with large living room and a huge storage along with on site lundry and lundry sink.

This unique property sits on a large fenced backyard and it offers private attached garage with opener and entryway.

Great location, asy acess to I196,walking distance to shopping/restaurant.

No Pets Allowed



