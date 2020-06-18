All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:43 AM

1124 Lyon St NE

1124 Lyon Street Northeast · (818) 573-4804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1124 Lyon Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Midtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1124 Lyon - Property Id: 226036

Open House Sunday Feb/23/2020 2:30 to 4:00pm
Greatly updated,ranch style Side-by-Side Duplex located in Midtown Grand Rapids. It offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with brand new carpet, flooring, paint, bathroom, vanity and many upgrades. It has a spacious finished basement with large living room and a huge storage along with on site lundry and lundry sink.
This unique property sits on a large fenced backyard and it offers private attached garage with opener and entryway.
Great location, asy acess to I196,walking distance to shopping/restaurant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226036
Property Id 226036

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Lyon St NE have any available units?
1124 Lyon St NE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 Lyon St NE have?
Some of 1124 Lyon St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Lyon St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Lyon St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Lyon St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1124 Lyon St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 1124 Lyon St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1124 Lyon St NE does offer parking.
Does 1124 Lyon St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 Lyon St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Lyon St NE have a pool?
No, 1124 Lyon St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Lyon St NE have accessible units?
No, 1124 Lyon St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Lyon St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 Lyon St NE has units with dishwashers.
