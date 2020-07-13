43 North Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

Enjoy the way life should be at 43 North. Designed for luxury, our community boasts one, two and three-bedroom floor plans with custom kitchen finishes. Private entryways, attached garages, and in-unit laundry rooms with washer and dryer are other special features you will find inside your thoughtfully designed apartment home. Not to mention, you can enjoy the perks of a spacious walk-in closet with additional shelving, as well as a private patio or balcony with the option of overlooking a wooded or pond view. 43 North offers a full array of resort-class amenities, such as an outdoor pool with an expansive sundeck and grilling station, a clubhouse with Wi-Fi, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Our pet-friendly community of apartments also offers services such as 24-hour emergency maintenance for your convenience. An ideal location is one more reason to love 43 North. Lake Michigan is a short drive or bike ride away!