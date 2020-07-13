All apartments in Grand Haven
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

43 North Apartments

14868 Lakeshore Dr · (616) 438-0467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14868 Lakeshore Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 22

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 43 North Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Enjoy the way life should be at 43 North. Designed for luxury, our community boasts one, two and three-bedroom floor plans with custom kitchen finishes. Private entryways, attached garages, and in-unit laundry rooms with washer and dryer are other special features you will find inside your thoughtfully designed apartment home. Not to mention, you can enjoy the perks of a spacious walk-in closet with additional shelving, as well as a private patio or balcony with the option of overlooking a wooded or pond view. 43 North offers a full array of resort-class amenities, such as an outdoor pool with an expansive sundeck and grilling station, a clubhouse with Wi-Fi, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Our pet-friendly community of apartments also offers services such as 24-hour emergency maintenance for your convenience. An ideal location is one more reason to love 43 North. Lake Michigan is a short drive or bike ride away!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month (one pet) $60/month (two pets)
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in select leases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 North Apartments have any available units?
43 North Apartments has 11 units available starting at $904 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 43 North Apartments have?
Some of 43 North Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 North Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
43 North Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 North Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 North Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 43 North Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 43 North Apartments offers parking.
Does 43 North Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 North Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 North Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 43 North Apartments has a pool.
Does 43 North Apartments have accessible units?
No, 43 North Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 43 North Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 North Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 North Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 North Apartments has units with air conditioning.
