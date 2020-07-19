All apartments in Genesee County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

734 Morgan Dr 734

734 Morgan Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

734 Morgan Dr, Genesee County, MI 48506

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Unit 734 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home - Property Id: 257250

COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern.

We are experts at working with folks online. Check out our video tour on our Four Leaf Properties YouTube Channel----> https://youtu.be/tlr8i5z9aak

Home availability is pending. Tours are not available at this time. Pre-leasing applicants. Free applications at the Pineview Office.

Open floor plan with kitchen island
Master bathroom suite w/master bath retreat
Designer Dressed Area off master bedroom
Large laundry room with storage
Full kitchen appliance package
42” overhead cabinets
Cornice and Full length drapes in Main Living
Area
8' Flat ceilings throughout
2 panel white interior doors
Hard wired smoke detectors
Central air conditioning
Echo Bee Smart Thermostat
Thermal pane windows & upgraded insulation
Steel exterior doors with storm doors

On-Site Management
Clubhouse
Pool
Dog Park Coming Soon!
Playground
Walking Trails
Yard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257250
Property Id 257250

(RLNE5904360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have any available units?
734 Morgan Dr 734 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Genesee County, MI.
What amenities does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have?
Some of 734 Morgan Dr 734's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Morgan Dr 734 currently offering any rent specials?
734 Morgan Dr 734 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Morgan Dr 734 pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Morgan Dr 734 is pet friendly.
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 offer parking?
No, 734 Morgan Dr 734 does not offer parking.
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Morgan Dr 734 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have a pool?
Yes, 734 Morgan Dr 734 has a pool.
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have accessible units?
No, 734 Morgan Dr 734 does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 Morgan Dr 734 has units with dishwashers.
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 734 Morgan Dr 734 has units with air conditioning.
