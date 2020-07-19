Unit 734 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home - Property Id: 257250
COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern.
We are experts at working with folks online. Check out our video tour on our Four Leaf Properties YouTube Channel----> https://youtu.be/tlr8i5z9aak
Home availability is pending. Tours are not available at this time. Pre-leasing applicants. Free applications at the Pineview Office.
Open floor plan with kitchen island Master bathroom suite w/master bath retreat Designer Dressed Area off master bedroom Large laundry room with storage Full kitchen appliance package 42” overhead cabinets Cornice and Full length drapes in Main Living Area 8' Flat ceilings throughout 2 panel white interior doors Hard wired smoke detectors Central air conditioning Echo Bee Smart Thermostat Thermal pane windows & upgraded insulation Steel exterior doors with storm doors
On-Site Management Clubhouse Pool Dog Park Coming Soon! Playground Walking Trails Yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257250 Property Id 257250
(RLNE5904360)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have any available units?
734 Morgan Dr 734 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Genesee County, MI.
What amenities does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have?
Some of 734 Morgan Dr 734's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Morgan Dr 734 currently offering any rent specials?
734 Morgan Dr 734 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Morgan Dr 734 pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Morgan Dr 734 is pet friendly.
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 offer parking?
No, 734 Morgan Dr 734 does not offer parking.
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Morgan Dr 734 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have a pool?
Yes, 734 Morgan Dr 734 has a pool.
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have accessible units?
No, 734 Morgan Dr 734 does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 Morgan Dr 734 has units with dishwashers.
Does 734 Morgan Dr 734 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 734 Morgan Dr 734 has units with air conditioning.