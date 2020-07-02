All apartments in Garden City
28850 PARDO Street

28850 Pardo Avenue · (734) 459-1010
Location

28850 Pardo Avenue, Garden City, MI 48135
Garden City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Garden City Apartment in a 4 unit apartment building. Private entry with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 28850 PARDO Street have any available units?
28850 PARDO Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28850 PARDO Street have?
Some of 28850 PARDO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28850 PARDO Street currently offering any rent specials?
28850 PARDO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28850 PARDO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 28850 PARDO Street is pet friendly.
Does 28850 PARDO Street offer parking?
No, 28850 PARDO Street does not offer parking.
Does 28850 PARDO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28850 PARDO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28850 PARDO Street have a pool?
No, 28850 PARDO Street does not have a pool.
Does 28850 PARDO Street have accessible units?
No, 28850 PARDO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28850 PARDO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28850 PARDO Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 28850 PARDO Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28850 PARDO Street does not have units with air conditioning.

