Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Flint
Find more places like 636 Waldman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Flint, MI
/
636 Waldman Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
636 Waldman Ave
636 Waldman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flint
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
636 Waldman Avenue, Flint, MI 48507
South Side
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, has a detached garage in a nice neighborhood. Pets accepted with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 636 Waldman Ave have any available units?
636 Waldman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Flint, MI
.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Flint Rent Report
.
Is 636 Waldman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
636 Waldman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Waldman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Waldman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 636 Waldman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 636 Waldman Ave does offer parking.
Does 636 Waldman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Waldman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Waldman Ave have a pool?
No, 636 Waldman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 636 Waldman Ave have accessible units?
No, 636 Waldman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Waldman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Waldman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Waldman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Waldman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cambridge Square Of Flint
4490 Brendenshire Ct
Flint, MI 48532
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr
Flint, MI 48503
Similar Pages
Flint 2 Bedrooms
Flint Apartments with Balcony
Flint Apartments with Parking
Flint Pet Friendly Places
Flint Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MI
Lansing, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Southfield, MI
Warren, MI
Sterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Westland, MI
Troy, MI
Dearborn, MI
Novi, MI
Saginaw, MI
East Lansing, MI
Midland, MI
Okemos, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MI
Dearborn Heights, MI
Oak Park, MI
Plymouth, MI
Romulus, MI
South Lyon, MI
Brighton, MI
Rochester, MI
Farmington, MI
Davison, MI
Howell, MI
Wolverine Lake, MI
Apartments Near Colleges
Mott Community College
University of Michigan-Flint
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University