Flint, MI
636 Waldman Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

636 Waldman Ave

636 Waldman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

636 Waldman Avenue, Flint, MI 48507
South Side

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, has a detached garage in a nice neighborhood. Pets accepted with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Waldman Ave have any available units?
636 Waldman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flint, MI.
How much is rent in Flint, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
Is 636 Waldman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
636 Waldman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Waldman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Waldman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 636 Waldman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 636 Waldman Ave does offer parking.
Does 636 Waldman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Waldman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Waldman Ave have a pool?
No, 636 Waldman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 636 Waldman Ave have accessible units?
No, 636 Waldman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Waldman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Waldman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Waldman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Waldman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
