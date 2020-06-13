Apartment List
MI
flat rock
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Flat Rock, MI

Finding an apartment in Flat Rock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
24901 MAYFAIR Street
24901 Mayfair St, Flat Rock, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
980 sqft
Creekside Village Condo for lease. Lovely townhouse. All new flooring. Carpeting upstairs. Laminate downstairs. Neat clean, neutral. Note 1.5 baths, spacious rooms and ready for immediately occupancy. Great complex. Pretty grounds with play-scape.
Results within 5 miles of Flat Rock
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14117 WATERSWAY Drive
14117 Watersway Dr, Gibraltar, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1012 sqft
READY FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY YOUR NEW HOME - NEW GRANITE THROUGHOUT - LARGE ROOMS - VAULTED CEILINGS - Balcony to enjoy the nice Summer Evenings and much more; You are literally across the Street from the Humbug Marina
Results within 10 miles of Flat Rock

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6757 Syracuse St
6757 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1008 sqft
Home For Rent - Property Id: 159218 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159218 Property Id 159218 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5856448)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
12937 Pullman St
12937 Pullman Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Southgate home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This is a bungalow home with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in the kitchen. STOVE IS NOT INCLUDED. Central air and no garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12084 Schultz St
12084 Schultz Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Unique home in Romulus with 3 bedroom and 1 bath. Lots of living space for the separate rooms. No garage and no basement. Rustic feel in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9405 Biddle Street
9405 Biddle Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1388 sqft
Awesome Bungalow with Great Location! - Awesome bungalow near major conveniences! Hardwood floors, bonus room, fenced yard, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and more make up this great home in Romulus.

Last updated May 23 at 09:15am
1 Unit Available
14746 Miller St
14746 Miller Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
926 sqft
Ranch Style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen opens ups to the living room. Carpet in all the rooms. No garage, no basement, no central. Window unit will be removed.

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
12210 Syracuse St
12210 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
Very gorgeous home. Updated kitchen with appliance. Dark hardwood floors. New kitchen flooring. A very large bungalow room. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage. No central air. Yes, Pets are welcome. No Section 8. Taylor Schools.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Flat Rock, MI

Finding an apartment in Flat Rock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

