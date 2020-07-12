Apartment List
/
MI
/
flat rock
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Flat Rock, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flat Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
26324 E Huron River Dr
26324 Huron River Drive, Flat Rock, MI
Studio
$1,850
1350 sqft
Downtown Flat Rock this 1350 SF white box on main busy street with bathroom and full basement. 2 Front entrances and 2 rear exits. All new lights, electrical and drywall. 1" gas supply line fit for a restaurant use, office, many services or retail.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
26796 TELEGRAPH Road
26796 Telegraph Road, Flat Rock, MI
Studio
$3,000
950 sqft
***FOR LEASE ONLY*** A RARE LOCATION AND OPPORTUNITY WITH OVER 5000 SQFT OF SPACE NOW AVAILABLE ON HIGH TRAFFIC TELEGRAPH RD! Current use is auto body repair shop, owner will delegate work to new tenant, HIGH TRAFFIC AREA WITH GREAT VISIBILITY!

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
27100 CAHILL Road
27100 Cahill Rd, Flat Rock, MI
Studio
$1,900
10000 sqft
Office space available for lease conveniently located close to I75, Detroit Metro Airport, Infrastructure and a variety of businesses. Ford Motor Company Manufacturer in Woodhaven only about 5 miles of the vicinity.
Results within 5 miles of Flat Rock
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10177 NANCYS BLVD
10177 Nancys Boulevard, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1232 sqft
ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM-$1175. INCLUDES A DETACHED GARAGE WITH AUTO OPENER. WATER INCLUDED. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS PLEASE IN UNIT. UNIT IS ON THE 2ND FLOOR AND HAS A BALCONY FACING EAST SIDE OF BUILDING OVERLOOKING THE LARGE GRASSY AREA.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14117 WATERSWAY Drive
14117 Watersway Dr, Gibraltar, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
READY FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY YOUR NEW HOME (JUST A FEW STEPS FROM HUMBUG MARINA - NEW GRANITE THROUGHOUT - LARGE ROOMS - VAULTED CEILINGS -BEAUTIFUL GROUNDS maintained by Association - Balcony to enjoy the nice Summer

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Taubitz Farms
3214 West Jefferson Avenue
3214 West Jefferson Avenue, Trenton, MI
Studio
$1,300
1600 sqft
Looking for a great location? This is it! This Downtown Trenton building offers lots of exposure.
Results within 10 miles of Flat Rock

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12635 Huron St
12635 Huron Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1002 sqft
The house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom .ready to move in. $1200 per month security deposit $1200. job verification ,Must have no prior evictions, criminal background.Credit check required upon application.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
24178 PARKE LANE
24178 Parke Lane, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1185 sqft
ISLAND LIVING ...QUIET AND PEACEFUL TOO..SECOND FLOOR ,WELL CARED FOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS CONDO HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND A DOUBLE CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. LAUNDRY UNIT ALSO. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED TOO. ENJOY THE BALCONY WITH SERENE VIEWS.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13117 Turnberry
13117 Turberry Court, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo with a 1 car attached garage! Dishwasher-Stove-Refrigerator all INCLUDED This Unit will go FAST! Must apply online at SRMMI.com $1350.00 Plus $60.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
7805 ALLEN Road
7805 Allen Road, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$2,400
1430 sqft
LEASE!!! PRIME CORNER -MEDICAL, RESTAURANT, OFFICE, FREE STANDING COMMERCIAL BUILDING. NEWER ROOF,WINDOWS, PARKING LOT, FLOORS, & DOORS. (20) PARKING SPACES CALL LISTING AGENT FOR DETAILS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14443 Pennsylvania Road - 207
14443 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14447 Pennsylvania Road - 209
14447 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14435 Pennsylvania Road - 204
14435 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7717 MACOMB
7717 Macomb Street, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$575
5932 sqft
EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A 600 SQ' FIRST FLOOR SPACE IN THIS HISTORIC 1873 RESTORED VICTORIAN**INCLUDES UTILITIES, CONCAST INTERNET**CONFERENCE ROOM FOR MEETING CLIENTS SHARED WITH OTHER COMMERCIAL OFFICE TENANTS AND CIVIC GROUPS**LIVING ROOM

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7885 Katherine St
7885 Katherine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute ranch with no basement . Has a garage and nice size yard . (RLNE4618917)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14423 Pennsylvania Road - 14
14423 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Flat Rock, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flat Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Flat Rock 2 BedroomsFlat Rock Apartments with Parking
Flat Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Dearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MI
Lincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn