Ferndale, MI
521 E Chesterfield Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

521 E Chesterfield Street

521 East Chesterfield Street · (248) 530-7292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Ferndale
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
1 Bedrooms
Location

521 East Chesterfield Street, Ferndale, MI 48220
Ferndale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cute, clean 2 bedroom ranch, ready for move-in! Large fenced in yard, spacious eat-in kitchen with separate utility/laundry room and hardwood floors in bedrooms. Neutral carpet and paint throughout. Welcome to fabulous Ferndale near shopping, dining, freeways and minutes to everything! Small pets allowed up to 15 lbs with extra $25/mo pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard maintenance. Full credit report with score, photo ID, proof of income and general application required for all offers. 1st mo. Plus security deposit due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 E Chesterfield Street have any available units?
521 E Chesterfield Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 521 E Chesterfield Street have?
Some of 521 E Chesterfield Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 E Chesterfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 E Chesterfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 E Chesterfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 E Chesterfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 521 E Chesterfield Street offer parking?
No, 521 E Chesterfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 521 E Chesterfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 E Chesterfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 E Chesterfield Street have a pool?
No, 521 E Chesterfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 E Chesterfield Street have accessible units?
No, 521 E Chesterfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 E Chesterfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 E Chesterfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 E Chesterfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 E Chesterfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
