521 E Chesterfield Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Cute, clean 2 bedroom ranch, ready for move-in! Large fenced in yard, spacious eat-in kitchen with separate utility/laundry room and hardwood floors in bedrooms. Neutral carpet and paint throughout. Welcome to fabulous Ferndale near shopping, dining, freeways and minutes to everything! Small pets allowed up to 15 lbs with extra $25/mo pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard maintenance. Full credit report with score, photo ID, proof of income and general application required for all offers. 1st mo. Plus security deposit due at lease signing.