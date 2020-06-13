Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2861 Grayson St Available 07/10/20 Cozy 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with Garage in Ferndale! - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath property. Newly updated kitchen, living, and bath. Detached 2 Car Garage/ Fenced Yard/ Porch and Deck! Appliances included -- Frig, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer. Tenant responsible for utilities. Pets Permitted.



Virtual tour available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10suKS3EhE-17e1FnQpSM9Oi7UgxjRqnf?usp=sharing



Proof of income and Credit 650+. Landlord reference requested. Thank You!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5809813)