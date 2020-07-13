1731 University St

Amenities
Available 07/15/20 SHOWINGS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
SHOWING HOME JULY 12, 2020 11AM- 3PM
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB WORKERS
You must go to Marilieproperties.com for instructions and application
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in East Ferndale
Enclosed Front Porch
Basement partially finished (2ND bath in basement)
Hardwood floors
2 car detached garage
Fenced Yard
Central air
Appliances (with 6 month warranty)
Rent $1200 1yr Lease OR $1100 3yr Lease
Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.
$250 non-refundable cleaning fee.
Each approved pet is $25/mo additional rent
NON SMOKING HOME
Small Pet OK with approval from owner
Home has, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, there for use, but not maintained by owner.
$50 non-refundable application fee for each Applicant. All persons over 18 must be on lease.
Approval takes 1-2 business days
Available for 1-5 yr lease, owner prefers 3-5yr lease
