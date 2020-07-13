All apartments in Ferndale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

1731 University St

1731 University Street · No Longer Available
Location

1731 University Street, Ferndale, MI 48220
Ferndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/15/20 SHOWINGS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
SHOWING HOME JULY 12, 2020 11AM- 3PM
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB WORKERS

You must go to Marilieproperties.com for instructions and application

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in East Ferndale
Enclosed Front Porch
Basement partially finished (2ND bath in basement)
Hardwood floors
2 car detached garage
Fenced Yard
Central air
Appliances (with 6 month warranty)

Rent $1200 1yr Lease OR $1100 3yr Lease
Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.
$250 non-refundable cleaning fee.
Each approved pet is $25/mo additional rent

NON SMOKING HOME
Small Pet OK with approval from owner

Home has, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, there for use, but not maintained by owner.

$50 non-refundable application fee for each Applicant. All persons over 18 must be on lease.
Approval takes 1-2 business days
Available for 1-5 yr lease, owner prefers 3-5yr lease

$250 non refundable cleaning fee applies to all properties.
Small Pet OK with approval from Owner.

(RLNE5868913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 University St have any available units?
1731 University St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferndale, MI.
What amenities does 1731 University St have?
Some of 1731 University St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 University St currently offering any rent specials?
1731 University St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 University St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 University St is pet friendly.
Does 1731 University St offer parking?
Yes, 1731 University St offers parking.
Does 1731 University St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 University St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 University St have a pool?
No, 1731 University St does not have a pool.
Does 1731 University St have accessible units?
No, 1731 University St does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 University St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 University St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 University St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1731 University St has units with air conditioning.
