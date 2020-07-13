1731 University St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/15/20 SHOWINGS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

SHOWING HOME JULY 12, 2020 11AM- 3PM

PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB WORKERS



You must go to Marilieproperties.com for instructions and application



2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in East Ferndale

Enclosed Front Porch

Basement partially finished (2ND bath in basement)

Hardwood floors

2 car detached garage

Fenced Yard

Central air

Appliances (with 6 month warranty)



Rent $1200 1yr Lease OR $1100 3yr Lease

Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.

$250 non-refundable cleaning fee.

Each approved pet is $25/mo additional rent



NON SMOKING HOME

Small Pet OK with approval from owner



Home has, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, there for use, but not maintained by owner.



$50 non-refundable application fee for each Applicant. All persons over 18 must be on lease.

Approval takes 1-2 business days

Available for 1-5 yr lease, owner prefers 3-5yr lease



$250 non refundable cleaning fee applies to all properties.

Small Pet OK with approval from Owner.



(RLNE5868913)