Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ferndales Little Gem - Property Id: 250106



The entire house is your own charming little place. A bright modern home with a friendly atmosphere offering many great perks such as a neighborhood close to Ferndale's restaurants, shops and bars.

Recently updated appliances with enclosed patio full of surround windows and Central air .Two separate bedrooms with one bathroom. A kitchen with laundry room towards the back of the house. Two entryways a fully fenced in backyard, garage and private parking on the side of the house that comfortably fits up to three vehicles. There is also front of the house parking anyplace along the street.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250106

Property Id 250106



(RLNE5664684)