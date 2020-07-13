All apartments in Farmington Hills
Find more places like Summit Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmington Hills, MI
/
Summit Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:44 PM

Summit Apartments

29925 Summit Drive · (248) 671-6309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Farmington Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-205 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Unit 04-203 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Unit 09-204 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
bike storage
lobby
online portal
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable living environment.

Farmington Hills is located minutes away from I-696 and I-275, giving you the opportunity to explore all the excitement housed in Metro Detroit. In the city of Farmington Hills, you have access to great schools, museums, hundreds of acres of public parks, and more. Additionally, there are many banking, restaurant and shopping options placed nearby for your convenience.

At Summit Apartments, our top priority is you! We have modeled our grounds and our policies to best serve you. Our beautiful housing options, great staff and plentiful amenities make Summit the premiere living community in Farmington Hills, and the affordable price makes it one of the most desirable. If you think you have found your new home with us pleas

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $399-1 1/2 month
Additional: Trash $10 Water $37 apartments/ Trash $10 Water $55 Townhome
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.
Storage Details: An 8x8 storage room is available at $39 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summit Apartments have any available units?
Summit Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Summit Apartments have?
Some of Summit Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Summit Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Summit Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Summit Apartments offers parking.
Does Summit Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summit Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Summit Apartments has a pool.
Does Summit Apartments have accessible units?
No, Summit Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Summit Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summit Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Summit Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Summit Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Summit Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48335
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48335
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W
Farmington Hills, MI 48322
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48335

Similar Pages

Farmington Hills 1 BedroomsFarmington Hills 2 Bedrooms
Farmington Hills Apartments with ParkingFarmington Hills Pet Friendly Places
Farmington Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity