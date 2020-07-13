Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly bike storage lobby online portal

If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable living environment.



Farmington Hills is located minutes away from I-696 and I-275, giving you the opportunity to explore all the excitement housed in Metro Detroit. In the city of Farmington Hills, you have access to great schools, museums, hundreds of acres of public parks, and more. Additionally, there are many banking, restaurant and shopping options placed nearby for your convenience.



At Summit Apartments, our top priority is you! We have modeled our grounds and our policies to best serve you. Our beautiful housing options, great staff and plentiful amenities make Summit the premiere living community in Farmington Hills, and the affordable price makes it one of the most desirable. If you think you have found your new home with us pleas