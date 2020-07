Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

Welcome to The Retreat at Farmington Hills, now under new management! The Retreat at Farmington Hills offers an elite living experience where community comforts are unique and enjoyable. Feel the pulse of the dynamic Farmington Hills neighborhood along with beautifully appointed apartment homes and rich amenities that offer a lifestyle that is perfect for you. The Retreat at Farmington Hills management team takes pride in the custom care offered to the valued and loyal residents. Browse our floor plans to check our availability and contact us today to schedule a tour.