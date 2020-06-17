All apartments in Farmington Hills
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:24 PM

27883 Independence St

27883 Independence Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27883 Independence Street, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Located in Farmington Hills, part of the northwestern suburbs of Detroit and is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States. Botsford Place Apartments offers the largest units at the most affordable prices.

Botsford Place Terrace Apartments is located just few minutes away from Detroit in the beautiful surroundings of Farmington Hills. Home to some of the areas finest parks and major establishments, our neighborhood never runs out of fun and exciting activities. We are also few minutes away from the I-275, I-696, and M-5 and very near at Clarenceville School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27883 Independence St have any available units?
27883 Independence St has a unit available for $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 27883 Independence St currently offering any rent specials?
27883 Independence St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27883 Independence St pet-friendly?
No, 27883 Independence St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington Hills.
Does 27883 Independence St offer parking?
No, 27883 Independence St does not offer parking.
Does 27883 Independence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27883 Independence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27883 Independence St have a pool?
No, 27883 Independence St does not have a pool.
Does 27883 Independence St have accessible units?
No, 27883 Independence St does not have accessible units.
Does 27883 Independence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 27883 Independence St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27883 Independence St have units with air conditioning?
No, 27883 Independence St does not have units with air conditioning.
