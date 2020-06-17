27883 Independence St

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Located in Farmington Hills, part of the northwestern suburbs of Detroit and is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States. Botsford Place Apartments offers the largest units at the most affordable prices.



Botsford Place Terrace Apartments is located just few minutes away from Detroit in the beautiful surroundings of Farmington Hills. Home to some of the areas finest parks and major establishments, our neighborhood never runs out of fun and exciting activities. We are also few minutes away from the I-275, I-696, and M-5 and very near at Clarenceville School District.