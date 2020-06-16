All apartments in Farmington Hills
21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive

21940 Indian Creek Drive · (248) 860-5497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21940 Indian Creek Drive, Farmington Hills, MI 48335

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Don't miss out on this opportunity to lease this beautiful first floor condo. Huge living room open to dining area and updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Master Suite.There is a separate laundry room with plenty of storage. Nicely maintained complex that has a lovely in ground pool,club house with exercise room, and tennis court. In a great location that's walking distance to Downtown Farmington Hills with shopping and great restaurants. Close to freeways. Award Winning Farmington Schools. Renters Insurance required. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Requirements: Current credit reports from all 3 agencies with minimum 620 scores, income verification, 1st month rent, 1 1/2 month security deposit, $200.00 dollars non-refundable cleaning fee. LICENSED AGENT MUST BE PRESENT AT SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive have any available units?
21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive have?
Some of 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington Hills.
Does 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive offer parking?
No, 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive has a pool.
Does 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive have accessible units?
No, 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
