21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Don't miss out on this opportunity to lease this beautiful first floor condo. Huge living room open to dining area and updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Master Suite.There is a separate laundry room with plenty of storage. Nicely maintained complex that has a lovely in ground pool,club house with exercise room, and tennis court. In a great location that's walking distance to Downtown Farmington Hills with shopping and great restaurants. Close to freeways. Award Winning Farmington Schools. Renters Insurance required. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Requirements: Current credit reports from all 3 agencies with minimum 620 scores, income verification, 1st month rent, 1 1/2 month security deposit, $200.00 dollars non-refundable cleaning fee. LICENSED AGENT MUST BE PRESENT AT SHOWINGS.