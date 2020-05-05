All apartments in Edgemont Park
2805 Harwick Drive - 2
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:44 PM

2805 Harwick Drive - 2

2805 Harwick Drive · (517) 886-0122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2805 Harwick Drive, Edgemont Park, MI 48917
Edgemont Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This adorable apartment has two bedrooms, and one bathroom. The home was recently updated throughout, very clean, offers a large living room, separate dining area, and large closets for extra storage.
Laundry is available on-site. Water, sewer, heat, trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included in rental rate. Tenant pays for electric.

Rental rate is $795.00 per month, a $45.00 application fee (per person 18+), plus security deposit. Available for rent now!

Email: rachyl@lansinghousing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 have any available units?
2805 Harwick Drive - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgemont Park, MI.
What amenities does 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 have?
Some of 2805 Harwick Drive - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Harwick Drive - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 offer parking?
No, 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 have a pool?
No, 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2805 Harwick Drive - 2 has units with air conditioning.
