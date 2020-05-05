2805 Harwick Drive - 2

Amenities
This adorable apartment has two bedrooms, and one bathroom. The home was recently updated throughout, very clean, offers a large living room, separate dining area, and large closets for extra storage.
Laundry is available on-site. Water, sewer, heat, trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included in rental rate. Tenant pays for electric.
Rental rate is $795.00 per month, a $45.00 application fee (per person 18+), plus security deposit. Available for rent now!
Email: rachyl@lansinghousing.com