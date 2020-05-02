All apartments in Eastpointe
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Ave

22765 Rosalind Avenue · (866) 724-5180
Location

22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
East Detroit Schools.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22765 Rosalind Ave have any available units?
22765 Rosalind Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22765 Rosalind Ave have?
Some of 22765 Rosalind Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22765 Rosalind Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22765 Rosalind Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22765 Rosalind Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 22765 Rosalind Ave is pet friendly.
Does 22765 Rosalind Ave offer parking?
Yes, 22765 Rosalind Ave does offer parking.
Does 22765 Rosalind Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22765 Rosalind Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22765 Rosalind Ave have a pool?
No, 22765 Rosalind Ave does not have a pool.
Does 22765 Rosalind Ave have accessible units?
No, 22765 Rosalind Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22765 Rosalind Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 22765 Rosalind Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22765 Rosalind Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 22765 Rosalind Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
