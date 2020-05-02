22765 Rosalind Ave

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

East Detroit Schools.



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."