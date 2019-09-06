22172 Lambrecht Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Eastpointe. Newly renovated, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with new appliances. Spacious fenced in back yard. Basement has all new ducts, electrical and plumbing work. Lots of extra storage in this home. Call and ask for Alex 586 222-8305 Apply Here: https://www.21unitedrealty.com/rental-application.html



NO SECTION 8 Please



*** REQUIREMENTS: 620+ Credit Score needed, No Felonies, No Bankruptcy, No Evictions and No Utilities in collections. $30 application fee. Renter's Ins and Alarms are mandatory in tenant's name at $40 per month. Electric, Gas and water must be in tenant name and connected prior to move in. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4483512)