Eastpointe, MI
22172 Lambrecht Ave
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:32 AM

22172 Lambrecht Ave

22172 Lambrecht Avenue · (586) 222-8305
Eastpointe
Location

22172 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home located in Eastpointe. Newly renovated, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with new appliances. Spacious fenced in back yard. Basement has all new ducts, electrical and plumbing work. Lots of extra storage in this home. Call and ask for Alex 586 222-8305 Apply Here: https://www.21unitedrealty.com/rental-application.html

NO SECTION 8 Please

*** REQUIREMENTS: 620+ Credit Score needed, No Felonies, No Bankruptcy, No Evictions and No Utilities in collections. $30 application fee. Renter's Ins and Alarms are mandatory in tenant's name at $40 per month. Electric, Gas and water must be in tenant name and connected prior to move in. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4483512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22172 Lambrecht Ave have any available units?
22172 Lambrecht Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22172 Lambrecht Ave have?
Some of 22172 Lambrecht Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22172 Lambrecht Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22172 Lambrecht Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22172 Lambrecht Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 22172 Lambrecht Ave is pet friendly.
Does 22172 Lambrecht Ave offer parking?
Yes, 22172 Lambrecht Ave does offer parking.
Does 22172 Lambrecht Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22172 Lambrecht Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22172 Lambrecht Ave have a pool?
No, 22172 Lambrecht Ave does not have a pool.
Does 22172 Lambrecht Ave have accessible units?
No, 22172 Lambrecht Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22172 Lambrecht Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 22172 Lambrecht Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22172 Lambrecht Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 22172 Lambrecht Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
