Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Eastpointe
Find more places like 15560 Crescentwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Eastpointe, MI
/
15560 Crescentwood Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15560 Crescentwood Ave
15560 Crescentwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eastpointe
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
15560 Crescentwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 full and 2 half bath bungalow. Beautiful fireplace in living room and upstairs bedroom with bath with partial finsihed basement. Detached garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have any available units?
15560 Crescentwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Eastpointe, MI
.
What amenities does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have?
Some of 15560 Crescentwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15560 Crescentwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15560 Crescentwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15560 Crescentwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15560 Crescentwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Eastpointe
.
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15560 Crescentwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15560 Crescentwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have a pool?
No, 15560 Crescentwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 15560 Crescentwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15560 Crescentwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15560 Crescentwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Eastpointe 2 Bedrooms
Eastpointe Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Eastpointe Cheap Places
Eastpointe Dog Friendly Apartments
Eastpointe Luxury Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Southfield, MI
Warren, MI
Sterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Westland, MI
Troy, MI
Dearborn, MI
Novi, MI
Roseville, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MI
Dearborn Heights, MI
Allen Park, MI
Southgate, MI
Richmond, MI
Livonia, MI
Flat Rock, MI
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Taylor, MI
Lincoln Park, MI
Inkster, MI
Walled Lake, MI
Port Huron, MI
Beverly Hills, MI
Berkley, MI
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
St. Clair Shores, MI
Riverview, MI
Ferndale, MI
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn