Eastpointe, MI
15560 Crescentwood Ave
15560 Crescentwood Ave

15560 Crescentwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15560 Crescentwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI 48021
Eastpointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 full and 2 half bath bungalow. Beautiful fireplace in living room and upstairs bedroom with bath with partial finsihed basement. Detached garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have any available units?
15560 Crescentwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastpointe, MI.
What amenities does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have?
Some of 15560 Crescentwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15560 Crescentwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15560 Crescentwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15560 Crescentwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15560 Crescentwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastpointe.
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15560 Crescentwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15560 Crescentwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have a pool?
No, 15560 Crescentwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 15560 Crescentwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15560 Crescentwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15560 Crescentwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15560 Crescentwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
