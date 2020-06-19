All apartments in East Lansing
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

102 Albert Ave

102 Albert Ave · (517) 332-4818
Location

102 Albert Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823
Downtown East Lansing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $820 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This has a main room with huge closet, hardwood floors big bright windows, the apartment has a separate Kitchenette, and third room suitable as a computer room. and a full bath with tub and shower.
LIC. for one or two people @ no additional charge. 50 yards to MSU union
Tired of the big rental companies? to whom you are a faceless rent check, try us one building, one guy to deal with. We even allow some pets and redecorating with in limits.

The Apartment is located Right down town East Lansing on the corner of Albert & Abbott. Above beggars banquet. Free Heat, Water, Sewer , trash Removal and Heating the Hot water and your ELECTRICITY ALL paid for.

(RLNE1359226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Albert Ave have any available units?
102 Albert Ave has a unit available for $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Albert Ave have?
Some of 102 Albert Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Albert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
102 Albert Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Albert Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Albert Ave is pet friendly.
Does 102 Albert Ave offer parking?
No, 102 Albert Ave does not offer parking.
Does 102 Albert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Albert Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Albert Ave have a pool?
No, 102 Albert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 102 Albert Ave have accessible units?
No, 102 Albert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Albert Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Albert Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Albert Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Albert Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
