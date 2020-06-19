102 Albert Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

This has a main room with huge closet, hardwood floors big bright windows, the apartment has a separate Kitchenette, and third room suitable as a computer room. and a full bath with tub and shower.

LIC. for one or two people @ no additional charge. 50 yards to MSU union

Tired of the big rental companies? to whom you are a faceless rent check, try us one building, one guy to deal with. We even allow some pets and redecorating with in limits.



The Apartment is located Right down town East Lansing on the corner of Albert & Abbott. Above beggars banquet. Free Heat, Water, Sewer , trash Removal and Heating the Hot water and your ELECTRICITY ALL paid for.



