/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM
15 Furnished Apartments for rent in East Grand Rapids, MI
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2146 Lansing St SE
2146 Lansing Street Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
State of Michigan allows move-ins and move-outs, with recommended precautions. Home is available in mid July, 2020. Viewing by appointment at that time. Rare find in East Grand Rapids.
Results within 5 miles of East Grand Rapids
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belknap Lookout
21 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,405
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
984 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Belknap Lookout
6 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,177
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Belknap Lookout
2 Units Available
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belknap Lookout
3 Units Available
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
942 sqft
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
252 Pearl Street NW
252 Pearl Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,399
Look no further, this elegant Forslund Condo is a unique find. Fully furnished right down to the dishes and silverware. Located on the building's third floor with spectacular views of downtown Grand Rapids & the Grand River.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
60 Monroe Center St NW, Unit 6B 6B
60 Monroe Center Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Executive Style Condo - Property Id: 84556 Executive and resort style condo in heart of downtown strip with heated sidewalk and roads. Fully remodeled in high end executive style, designed and furnished with high end furniture by famous designer.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
65 Monroe Center street 200
65 Monroe Center Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1250 sqft
Unit 200 Available 06/20/20 2 story loft for Rent 1-2 month - Property Id: 249279 Beautiful luxury 2 story loft is for short term rent 1-2 months. Available for rent $350-450 per/night Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SWAN
1 Unit Available
110 Indiana Ave. NW
110 Indiana Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
800 sqft
Grand Rapids N.W. Downtown 2 Bdrm Bungalow - Fully furnished or Unfurnished 2 Bedroom Cottage Bungalow for Rent. Recently remodeled with new appliances. Has large full kitchen with all items for meal preparation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belknap Lookout
1 Unit Available
940 Monroe Ave NW 421
940 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
1000 sqft
Unit 421 Available 07/10/20 Executive 2 bedrooms Furnished Condo. - Property Id: 91806 Live like in the resort! This cozy and unique designed 2 bedroom condo fully furnished and ready to move in.
Results within 10 miles of East Grand Rapids
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
Studio
$755
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1231 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1522 37th Street SW
1522 37th Street Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1522 37th Street SW Available 07/01/20 Adorable 3 bedroom home in Wyoming! - This home will be move in ready July 1st and comes furnished. With the rental, the living room furniture, and all bedroom sets will be included.
