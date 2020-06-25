315 North Lowe St, B22

Amenities

on-site laundry parking bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Studio apartment, includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays electric.

Set in a beautiful park like setting, Hamilton Square is arranged in four separate buildings, housing sixty-six apartment units. The community is made up of families ranging from college students, working families, and retired seniors. Each family is hand picked, with an emphasis on mutual respect and appreciation for each other. Every effort is made to achieve a quiet, safe, and peaceful home-style atmosphere. WE WISH YOU LIVED HERE!!



FEATURES include: laundry facilities, park-like courtyards, grills, picnic tables



All our apartments include water, sewer and trash. Laundry facilities are located in each building.



Many cultural and recreational attractions are found within Dowagiac and neighboring Sister Lake, including fine arts, nature settings, and summertime fun.



We meet and exceed all housing standards. We are not income based.