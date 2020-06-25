All apartments in Dowagiac
315 North Lowe St, B22

315 North Lowe Street · (269) 782-4637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

315 North Lowe Street, Dowagiac, MI 49047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Studio apartment, includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays electric.
Set in a beautiful park like setting, Hamilton Square is arranged in four separate buildings, housing sixty-six apartment units. The community is made up of families ranging from college students, working families, and retired seniors. Each family is hand picked, with an emphasis on mutual respect and appreciation for each other. Every effort is made to achieve a quiet, safe, and peaceful home-style atmosphere. WE WISH YOU LIVED HERE!!

FEATURES include: laundry facilities, park-like courtyards, grills, picnic tables

All our apartments include water, sewer and trash. Laundry facilities are located in each building.

Many cultural and recreational attractions are found within Dowagiac and neighboring Sister Lake, including fine arts, nature settings, and summertime fun.

We meet and exceed all housing standards. We are not income based.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 North Lowe St, B22 have any available units?
315 North Lowe St, B22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dowagiac, MI.
What amenities does 315 North Lowe St, B22 have?
Some of 315 North Lowe St, B22's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 North Lowe St, B22 currently offering any rent specials?
315 North Lowe St, B22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 North Lowe St, B22 pet-friendly?
No, 315 North Lowe St, B22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dowagiac.
Does 315 North Lowe St, B22 offer parking?
Yes, 315 North Lowe St, B22 offers parking.
Does 315 North Lowe St, B22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 North Lowe St, B22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 North Lowe St, B22 have a pool?
No, 315 North Lowe St, B22 does not have a pool.
Does 315 North Lowe St, B22 have accessible units?
No, 315 North Lowe St, B22 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 North Lowe St, B22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 North Lowe St, B22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 North Lowe St, B22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 North Lowe St, B22 does not have units with air conditioning.
