104 Courtland Street

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this cute and clean 1 bedroom upstairs apartment on Courtland st in Dowagiac! This unit features new vinyl plank flooring throughout, new paint and new carpet. There are window a/c units but owner does not guarantee repair or replacement. Storage in the outbuilding is $25 per side.Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water/sewer/trash/gas and electric). Lawn-care and snow removal is included in the rental price.



Pet friendly with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!



This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.



What you should know about Obligo:

Cressy & Everett is a deposit-free property management company.



With Obligo:

1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.

2. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.

3. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent



WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST



Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.