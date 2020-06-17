All apartments in Dowagiac
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:50 AM

104 Courtland Street

104 Courtland Street · (574) 575-4464
Location

104 Courtland Street, Dowagiac, MI 49047

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this cute and clean 1 bedroom upstairs apartment on Courtland st in Dowagiac! This unit features new vinyl plank flooring throughout, new paint and new carpet. There are window a/c units but owner does not guarantee repair or replacement. Storage in the outbuilding is $25 per side.Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water/sewer/trash/gas and electric). Lawn-care and snow removal is included in the rental price.

Pet friendly with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.

What you should know about Obligo:
Cressy & Everett is a deposit-free property management company.

With Obligo:
1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.
2. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.
3. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent

WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Courtland Street have any available units?
104 Courtland Street has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 104 Courtland Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 Courtland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Courtland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Courtland Street is pet friendly.
Does 104 Courtland Street offer parking?
No, 104 Courtland Street does not offer parking.
Does 104 Courtland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Courtland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Courtland Street have a pool?
No, 104 Courtland Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 Courtland Street have accessible units?
No, 104 Courtland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Courtland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Courtland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Courtland Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Courtland Street has units with air conditioning.
