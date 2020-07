Amenities

The Quarry Apartments in DeWitt, Michigan offer brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent with easy access to I-69 and Capital Region International airport. Apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, dishwasher, with carports and garages available. Enjoy spacious living, with resort style pool, hot tub and a modern fitness studio. Entertain your family and friends in our social lounge or outdoor fire pit and enjoy the use of community conference space for work groups or study labs. Cats and dogs welcome. Come see the best of what DeWitt has to offer, just 10 minutes from shopping and entertainment at Eastwood Towne Center and a short drive to Lansing, East Lansing and Grand Ledge. A perfect fit for anyone who wants to stay local or commute to Lansing, East Lansing, Okemos, Grand Ledge, Jackson, Grand Rapids or the surrounding cities.