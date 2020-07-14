DuCharme Place

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Utilities: Sewer, Trash

Application Fee: $50 per applicant

Deposit: $500-up to one months rent-- Based on credit

Move-in Fees: $250 reservation deposit to hold the apartment until your date of occupany-- Goes toward your move in cost.