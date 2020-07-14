Amenities
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle. Conveniently situated just minutes from the heart of downtown, you will be sure to enjoy gourmet restaurants, an amazing variety of entertainment and all the shopping and sightseeing the Motor City has to offer! With all-things Detroit at your fingertips, your weekends will be filled with trips to Greektown, catching a ball game at Comerica Park, attending a concert or sporting event at Little Caesars Arena, shopping at the Eastern Market, or even getting lost at the DIA.
Our community was designed with you in mind to ensure you’re able to enjoy yourself no matter where you go. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling rooftop swimming pool and entertainment room, making a life you love has never been easier. You’ll feel right at home with our private, covered parking, secluded outdoor terrace, dry cleaning services, planned s