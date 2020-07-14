All apartments in Detroit
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

DuCharme Place

Open Now until 6pm
1544 East Lafayette Street · (313) 349-2913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI 48207
Downtown Detroit

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 377 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 251 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 454 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 370 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 464 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 271 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from DuCharme Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
elevator
garage
bbq/grill
community garden
courtyard
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle. Conveniently situated just minutes from the heart of downtown, you will be sure to enjoy gourmet restaurants, an amazing variety of entertainment and all the shopping and sightseeing the Motor City has to offer! With all-things Detroit at your fingertips, your weekends will be filled with trips to Greektown, catching a ball game at Comerica Park, attending a concert or sporting event at Little Caesars Arena, shopping at the Eastern Market, or even getting lost at the DIA.

Our community was designed with you in mind to ensure you’re able to enjoy yourself no matter where you go. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling rooftop swimming pool and entertainment room, making a life you love has never been easier. You’ll feel right at home with our private, covered parking, secluded outdoor terrace, dry cleaning services, planned s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-up to one months rent-- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 reservation deposit to hold the apartment until your date of occupany-- Goes toward your move in cost.
Additional: Water is billed at a flat rate of $35/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: Your pet must be under 40 lbs and no aggressive breeds allowed at the community.
Parking Details: Resident only gated access completely covered parking is available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does DuCharme Place have any available units?
DuCharme Place has 9 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does DuCharme Place have?
Some of DuCharme Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is DuCharme Place currently offering any rent specials?
DuCharme Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is DuCharme Place pet-friendly?
Yes, DuCharme Place is pet friendly.
Does DuCharme Place offer parking?
Yes, DuCharme Place offers parking.
Does DuCharme Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, DuCharme Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does DuCharme Place have a pool?
Yes, DuCharme Place has a pool.
Does DuCharme Place have accessible units?
No, DuCharme Place does not have accessible units.
Does DuCharme Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, DuCharme Place has units with dishwashers.
