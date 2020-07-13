All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like Cathedral Tower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
Cathedral Tower
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Cathedral Tower

80 E Hancock St · (313) 228-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI 48201
University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Studio

Unit 1609 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft

Unit 1509 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cathedral Tower.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent. Cathedral Tower is strategically located within walking distance of Wayne State University, Detroit Main Public Library, the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Detroit Science Center, The Charles H. Wright Museum, the Detroit Medical Center and downtown is just minutes away. The superb details of the beautiful architecture add to the unique character of your apartment home. Whether you choose our palatial one-bedroom apartment or our spacious efficiency, you will find all the modern conveniences that make maintenance free living at Cathedral Tower a wonderful place to call home. Our community offers an 18th Floor Community Lounge that has a Wi-Fi Café, Fitness Center, On-Site Laundry Facility, and a game Room. We welcome you to enjoy the comfort and convenience of the urban experience at Cathedral Tower Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: $499 - 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pet's must be 35lbs and under
Parking Details: Paid Parking Options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cathedral Tower have any available units?
Cathedral Tower has 8 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does Cathedral Tower have?
Some of Cathedral Tower's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cathedral Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Cathedral Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cathedral Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, Cathedral Tower is pet friendly.
Does Cathedral Tower offer parking?
Yes, Cathedral Tower offers parking.
Does Cathedral Tower have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cathedral Tower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cathedral Tower have a pool?
No, Cathedral Tower does not have a pool.
Does Cathedral Tower have accessible units?
Yes, Cathedral Tower has accessible units.
Does Cathedral Tower have units with dishwashers?
No, Cathedral Tower does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cathedral Tower?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity