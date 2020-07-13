Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments game room internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent. Cathedral Tower is strategically located within walking distance of Wayne State University, Detroit Main Public Library, the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Detroit Science Center, The Charles H. Wright Museum, the Detroit Medical Center and downtown is just minutes away. The superb details of the beautiful architecture add to the unique character of your apartment home. Whether you choose our palatial one-bedroom apartment or our spacious efficiency, you will find all the modern conveniences that make maintenance free living at Cathedral Tower a wonderful place to call home. Our community offers an 18th Floor Community Lounge that has a Wi-Fi Café, Fitness Center, On-Site Laundry Facility, and a game Room. We welcome you to enjoy the comfort and convenience of the urban experience at Cathedral Tower Apartments.