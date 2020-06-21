All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000

8905 East Jefferson Avenue · (313) 488-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8905 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI 48214
Foch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Bright, updated studio available for immediate move in! Features amazing downtown views in this 10th floor unit, as well as hardwood floors, dishwasher, microwave and updated kitchen and bath. Located just along Jefferson, it is just a walk or bike ride away from the up-and-coming West Village neighborhood, Indian Village, or Belle Isle and a less than 10 minute drive to Downtown!

Cats and small dogs under 50lbs are welcome
Gated Off-street parking available
Heat and Water Included
Coin Operated Laundry Located On-site
On-Site Management
Located just along Jefferson, the Hibbard is just a walk or bike ride away from the up-and-coming West Village neighborhood, Indian Village, or Belle Isle and less than 10 minute drive to Downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 have any available units?
8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 have?
Some of 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 currently offering any rent specials?
8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 is pet friendly.
Does 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 offer parking?
Yes, 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 does offer parking.
Does 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 have a pool?
No, 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 does not have a pool.
Does 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 have accessible units?
No, 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000 has units with dishwashers.
