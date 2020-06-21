8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Bright, updated studio available for immediate move in! Features amazing downtown views in this 10th floor unit, as well as hardwood floors, dishwasher, microwave and updated kitchen and bath. Located just along Jefferson, it is just a walk or bike ride away from the up-and-coming West Village neighborhood, Indian Village, or Belle Isle and a less than 10 minute drive to Downtown!



Cats and small dogs under 50lbs are welcome

Gated Off-street parking available

Heat and Water Included

Coin Operated Laundry Located On-site

On-Site Management

