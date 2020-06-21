8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000

Amenities
Bright, updated studio available for immediate move in! Features amazing downtown views in this 10th floor unit, as well as hardwood floors, dishwasher, microwave and updated kitchen and bath. Located just along Jefferson, it is just a walk or bike ride away from the up-and-coming West Village neighborhood, Indian Village, or Belle Isle and a less than 10 minute drive to Downtown!
Cats and small dogs under 50lbs are welcome
Gated Off-street parking available
Heat and Water Included
Coin Operated Laundry Located On-site
On-Site Management
