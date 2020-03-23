8637 Carlin St

Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus Den! Spacious, updated home now available for rent!
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.be/mlQvK6Znq4k
Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance. If you do not respond to this text with "CONFIRM" your appointment will be cancelled.
Tour requests left via voicemail will not be acknowledged.
Amenities:
Freshly Painted
Wood floors throughout
2-story house
Basement
Near major freeways and shopping
3rd bedroom is smaller - perfect as younger kids room
Requirements:
No evictions
No landlord/ tenant judgments with past 3 years
Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check
No major collection accounts
No active bankruptcies
Utilities must be put in applicants name after leasing signing and before move in (Detroit only)
Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months
Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application
1.5 times rent as Security Deposit
$50 application fee
Income Requirements:
Household income 3.5 times rent as Monthly Income
Must inquire if accepts Section 8
Disclaimer-please note that the only amenities included with this house are the amenities listed above.
Homes are rented as-is. If you need an amenity that is not in the home, we will not add it after you move in.
