8637 Carlin St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

8637 Carlin, Detroit - 8637 Carlin, Detroit

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus Den! Spacious, updated home now available for rent!



Amenities:

Freshly Painted

Wood floors throughout

2-story house

Basement

Near major freeways and shopping

3rd bedroom is smaller - perfect as younger kids room



Requirements:

No evictions

No landlord/ tenant judgments with past 3 years

Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check

No major collection accounts

No active bankruptcies

Utilities must be put in applicants name after leasing signing and before move in (Detroit only)

Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months

Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application

1.5 times rent as Security Deposit

$50 application fee



Income Requirements:

Household income 3.5 times rent as Monthly Income

Must inquire if accepts Section 8



Disclaimer-please note that the only amenities included with this house are the amenities listed above.



Homes are rented as-is. If you need an amenity that is not in the home, we will not add it after you move in.



