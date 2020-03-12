All apartments in Detroit
7354 Vaughan

7354 Vaughan Street · (305) 793-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Detroit
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

7354 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI 48228
Warrendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7354 Vaughan · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

7354 Vaughan - 2 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1.5 Bath - Hardwood Floors & New Carpet, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups. Tenant to pay all utilities. 1 1/2 Month Security Deposit. $50 non-refundable credit/background report fee. Buyer's agent to verify all information. SEC 8 welcome. NO FELONIES, NO EVICTIONS, PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT, GOOD STANDING W/DTE AND DWSD, COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE AND 2 CHECK STUBS. ***NO PETS***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7354 Vaughan have any available units?
7354 Vaughan has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 7354 Vaughan have?
Some of 7354 Vaughan's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7354 Vaughan currently offering any rent specials?
7354 Vaughan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7354 Vaughan pet-friendly?
No, 7354 Vaughan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 7354 Vaughan offer parking?
Yes, 7354 Vaughan does offer parking.
Does 7354 Vaughan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7354 Vaughan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7354 Vaughan have a pool?
No, 7354 Vaughan does not have a pool.
Does 7354 Vaughan have accessible units?
No, 7354 Vaughan does not have accessible units.
Does 7354 Vaughan have units with dishwashers?
No, 7354 Vaughan does not have units with dishwashers.
