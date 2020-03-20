6914 Auburn St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation. It is within a 7-minute drive from Near Fairlane Town Center, 10-minute drive to The Henry Ford Museum and a 5-minute drive from the I-96!



The house has an updated kitchen that comes with nice tile flooring, a stove and fridge, single-bowl stainless steel sink, and plenty of oak cabinets.



The house welcomes you with an open porch with easy access and coming in from the front door is the living room with redone hardwood flooring and new paint.



Bathroom has excellent tile flooring, creamy white wall tile tub surround, vanity and mirror.



Both bedrooms share the same hardwood flooring all throughout and each has its own door closet.



The basement offers extra storage space or a workbench, depending on the purpose you see it fits.



Outside is the backyard that fits for a quick barbecue party with friends!



Rent is $800 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5532341)