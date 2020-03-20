All apartments in Detroit
Detroit, MI
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn St

6914 Auburn Street · (248) 289-5871
Detroit
Location

6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI 48228
Warrendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $800 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation. It is within a 7-minute drive from Near Fairlane Town Center, 10-minute drive to The Henry Ford Museum and a 5-minute drive from the I-96!

The house has an updated kitchen that comes with nice tile flooring, a stove and fridge, single-bowl stainless steel sink, and plenty of oak cabinets.

The house welcomes you with an open porch with easy access and coming in from the front door is the living room with redone hardwood flooring and new paint.

Bathroom has excellent tile flooring, creamy white wall tile tub surround, vanity and mirror.

Both bedrooms share the same hardwood flooring all throughout and each has its own door closet.

The basement offers extra storage space or a workbench, depending on the purpose you see it fits.

Outside is the backyard that fits for a quick barbecue party with friends!

Rent is $800 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5532341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6914 Auburn St have any available units?
6914 Auburn St has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 6914 Auburn St have?
Some of 6914 Auburn St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6914 Auburn St currently offering any rent specials?
6914 Auburn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 Auburn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6914 Auburn St is pet friendly.
Does 6914 Auburn St offer parking?
Yes, 6914 Auburn St does offer parking.
Does 6914 Auburn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6914 Auburn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 Auburn St have a pool?
No, 6914 Auburn St does not have a pool.
Does 6914 Auburn St have accessible units?
No, 6914 Auburn St does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 Auburn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6914 Auburn St does not have units with dishwashers.
