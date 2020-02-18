6785 Ashton Ave

Amenities
6785 Ashton - 6785 Ashton, Detroit
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated, 880 sqft. home - now available for rent!
Amenities:
• Freshly Painted
• Basement
Requirements:
• No evictions
• No landlord/ tenant judgments with past 3 years
• Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check
• No major collection accounts
• No active bankruptcies
• Utilities must be put in applicants name after leasing signing and before move in
• Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months
• Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application
• 1.5 times rent as Security Deposit / Household income must be 3.5 times Rental amount
• $50 application fee
Income Requirements:
• Household income – 3.5 times rent as Monthly Income
Disclaimer-please note that the only amenities included with this house are the amenities listed above.
Homes are rented as-is. If you need an amenity that is not in the home, we will not add it after you move in.
(RLNE5771628)