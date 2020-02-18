All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 6785 Ashton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
6785 Ashton Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

6785 Ashton Ave

6785 Ashton Avenue · (313) 444-3037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6785 Ashton Avenue, Detroit, MI 48228
Warrendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6785 Ashton Ave · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
6785 Ashton - 6785 Ashton, Detroit
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated, 880 sqft. home - now available for rent!

Amenities:
• Freshly Painted
• Basement

Requirements:
• No evictions
• No landlord/ tenant judgments with past 3 years
• Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check
• No major collection accounts
• No active bankruptcies
• Utilities must be put in applicants name after leasing signing and before move in
• Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months
• Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application
• 1.5 times rent as Security Deposit / Household income must be 3.5 times Rental amount
• $50 application fee

Income Requirements:
• Household income – 3.5 times rent as Monthly Income

Disclaimer-please note that the only amenities included with this house are the amenities listed above.

Homes are rented as-is. If you need an amenity that is not in the home, we will not add it after you move in.

(RLNE5771628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6785 Ashton Ave have any available units?
6785 Ashton Ave has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 6785 Ashton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6785 Ashton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6785 Ashton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6785 Ashton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 6785 Ashton Ave offer parking?
No, 6785 Ashton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6785 Ashton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6785 Ashton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6785 Ashton Ave have a pool?
No, 6785 Ashton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6785 Ashton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6785 Ashton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6785 Ashton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6785 Ashton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6785 Ashton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6785 Ashton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6785 Ashton Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity