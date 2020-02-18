6785 Ashton Ave

Amenities

6785 Ashton - 6785 Ashton, Detroit

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, updated, 880 sqft. home - now available for rent!



Amenities:

• Freshly Painted

• Basement



Requirements:

• No evictions

• No landlord/ tenant judgments with past 3 years

• Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check

• No major collection accounts

• No active bankruptcies

• Utilities must be put in applicants name after leasing signing and before move in

• Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months

• Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application

• 1.5 times rent as Security Deposit / Household income must be 3.5 times Rental amount

• $50 application fee



Income Requirements:

• Household income – 3.5 times rent as Monthly Income



Disclaimer-please note that the only amenities included with this house are the amenities listed above.



Homes are rented as-is. If you need an amenity that is not in the home, we will not add it after you move in.



