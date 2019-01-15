All apartments in Detroit
666 Parker - 204
666 Parker - 204

666 Parker Street · (313) 488-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

666 Parker Street, Detroit, MI 48214
Butzel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!

Bright and spacious corner 1 bedroom available in the heart of West Village! The newly updated Parker House is a stunning mid century modern building just steps from Detroit Vegan Soul, Redhook Coffee, Sister Pie, Marrow and much more! Enjoy a short bike ride to Belle Isle or Eastern Market. Just a short distance to Midtown and Downtown.

Rent includes water and gas
A/C rental available in summer months
Gated courtyard/green space
Cat and Dog friendly in first floor units
Laundry on site
Cable Ready
The newly updated Parker House is a stunning mid century modern building just steps from Detroit Vegan Soul, Redhook, Sister Pie, Marrow and much more! Enjoy a short bike ride to Belle Isle or Eastern Market. Just a short distance to Midtown and Downtown.

The building is comprised of Jr 1 beds and large 1 bedrooms. Corner units include a private balcony and first floor units walk out into a beautiful courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 Parker - 204 have any available units?
666 Parker - 204 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 666 Parker - 204 have?
Some of 666 Parker - 204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 666 Parker - 204 currently offering any rent specials?
666 Parker - 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 Parker - 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 666 Parker - 204 is pet friendly.
Does 666 Parker - 204 offer parking?
Yes, 666 Parker - 204 does offer parking.
Does 666 Parker - 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 666 Parker - 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 Parker - 204 have a pool?
No, 666 Parker - 204 does not have a pool.
Does 666 Parker - 204 have accessible units?
No, 666 Parker - 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 666 Parker - 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 666 Parker - 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
