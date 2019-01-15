666 Parker - 204

Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!
Bright and spacious corner 1 bedroom available in the heart of West Village! The newly updated Parker House is a stunning mid century modern building just steps from Detroit Vegan Soul, Redhook Coffee, Sister Pie, Marrow and much more! Enjoy a short bike ride to Belle Isle or Eastern Market. Just a short distance to Midtown and Downtown.
Rent includes water and gas
A/C rental available in summer months
Gated courtyard/green space
Cat and Dog friendly in first floor units
Laundry on site
Cable Ready
The building is comprised of Jr 1 beds and large 1 bedrooms. Corner units include a private balcony and first floor units walk out into a beautiful courtyard.