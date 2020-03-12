66 WINDER Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage media room

Right here in the Heart of Detroit, This pet friendly condo in downtown Detroit oversees the Ford Field, Comerica park and MGM Casino.

This one bedroom, One bathroom Loft is located on the second floor where it includes your very own same level private terrace,

High Ceilings/ Open space leaving so much room for entertainment, All stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops as well as in-unit Washer/Dryer- The second floor also features an Indoor fitness center with an incredible view of the city.

Located right in walking distance from popular destinations such as Greektown Casino, Riverwalk, Campus Martius, Wayne state university, Fox Theatre, many different Bars / Restaurants!