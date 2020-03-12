All apartments in Detroit
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:34 PM

66 WINDER Street

66 Winder Street · (586) 480-5555
Location

66 Winder Street, Detroit, MI 48201
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
media room
Right here in the Heart of Detroit, This pet friendly condo in downtown Detroit oversees the Ford Field, Comerica park and MGM Casino.
This one bedroom, One bathroom Loft is located on the second floor where it includes your very own same level private terrace,
High Ceilings/ Open space leaving so much room for entertainment, All stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops as well as in-unit Washer/Dryer- The second floor also features an Indoor fitness center with an incredible view of the city.
Located right in walking distance from popular destinations such as Greektown Casino, Riverwalk, Campus Martius, Wayne state university, Fox Theatre, many different Bars / Restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 WINDER Street have any available units?
66 WINDER Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 WINDER Street have?
Some of 66 WINDER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 WINDER Street currently offering any rent specials?
66 WINDER Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 WINDER Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 WINDER Street is pet friendly.
Does 66 WINDER Street offer parking?
Yes, 66 WINDER Street does offer parking.
Does 66 WINDER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 WINDER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 WINDER Street have a pool?
No, 66 WINDER Street does not have a pool.
Does 66 WINDER Street have accessible units?
No, 66 WINDER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 66 WINDER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 WINDER Street has units with dishwashers.
