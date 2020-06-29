All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like
644 East Ferry Street - 2W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
644 East Ferry Street - 2W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:04 AM

644 East Ferry Street - 2W

644 E Ferry St · (248) 905-1246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

644 E Ferry St, Detroit, MI 48202
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W have any available units?
644 East Ferry Street - 2W has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 644 East Ferry Street - 2W currently offering any rent specials?
644 East Ferry Street - 2W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 East Ferry Street - 2W pet-friendly?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W offer parking?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W does not offer parking.
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W have a pool?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W does not have a pool.
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W have accessible units?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Luxury PlacesDetroit Pet Friendly PlacesDetroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversityCentral

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State UniversityWayne County Community College DistrictMott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor