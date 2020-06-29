Sign Up
All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like
644 East Ferry Street - 2W.
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
644 East Ferry Street - 2W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:04 AM
Check Availability
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
644 East Ferry Street - 2W
644 E Ferry St
·
(248) 905-1246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Detroit
Location
644 E Ferry St, Detroit, MI 48202
University
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,675
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W have any available units?
644 East Ferry Street - 2W has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Detroit Rent Report
.
Is 644 East Ferry Street - 2W currently offering any rent specials?
644 East Ferry Street - 2W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 East Ferry Street - 2W pet-friendly?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Detroit
.
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W offer parking?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W does not offer parking.
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W have a pool?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W does not have a pool.
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W have accessible units?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 East Ferry Street - 2W have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 East Ferry Street - 2W does not have units with air conditioning.
