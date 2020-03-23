All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:51 AM

620 W Forest Avenue - 5

620 W Forest Ave · (313) 488-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 W Forest Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great 1 bed, ready for occupancy on the corner of Second and Forest Ave. Features original wood floors, and antique elements throughout.

The Hollenden Apartments are located on the corner of Forest and Second Ave just steps away from the stadiums, Whole Foods, Wayne State, Art Museums, many restaurant options and the DMC. It is a beautiful historic building which features classic style in a great location.

Water and heat included in rent.
Coin-operated laundry in the building.
Street parking only.
Cat friendly, please no dogs of any size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 have any available units?
620 W Forest Avenue - 5 has a unit available for $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 have?
Some of 620 W Forest Avenue - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
620 W Forest Avenue - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 offer parking?
No, 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 have a pool?
No, 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 have accessible units?
No, 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 W Forest Avenue - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
