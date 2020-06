Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

GREAT HOME LOCATED IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF RUSSELL WOODS SUB. LOOKING FOR HIGHLY QUALIFIED TENANTS NO SECTION 8. NO DOGS 1 CAT MAY BE OK. NO SMOKERS. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT AND A $300 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. HOME COMES WITH A NEW 1 CAR GARAGE ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LARGE DINING ROOM, KITCHEN HAS A SMALL BREAKFAST NOOK. HOME IS EQUIPPED WITH AN ADT ALARM/CAMERA SYSTEM TENANT MUST MAINTAIN IT.