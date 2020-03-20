4711 Second Avenue - 22

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great 2 bed, ready for occupancy on the corner of Second and Forest Ave. Features original wood floors, and antique elements throughout.



The Hollenden Apartments are located on the corner of Forest and Second Ave just steps away from the stadiums, Whole Foods, Wayne State, Art Museums, many restaurant options and the DMC. It is a beautiful historic building which features classic style in a great location.



Water and heat included in rent. Street parking.



Cat friendly, please no dogs of any size.



*Kitchen and bathroom layouts are slightly different from the pictures.



[student students university district detroit mercy loft lofts condo condos condominium condominiums townhomes apt apartment apartments studio studios metro luxury new development open space metro comerica park detroit royal oak ferndale hamtramck brush park midtown corktown eastern market indian village lafayette park riverfront rivertown new center live downtown]

The Hollenden Apartments are located on the corner of Forest and Second Ave just steps away from the stadiums, Whole Foods, Wayne State, Art Museums, many restaurant options and the DMC. It is a beautiful historic building which features classic style in a great location.