All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 4535 Cadieux Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
4535 Cadieux Rd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4535 Cadieux Rd

4535 Cadieux Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4535 Cadieux Road, Detroit, MI 48224
Finney

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Cadieux Rd have any available units?
4535 Cadieux Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 4535 Cadieux Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Cadieux Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Cadieux Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4535 Cadieux Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 4535 Cadieux Rd offer parking?
No, 4535 Cadieux Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4535 Cadieux Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4535 Cadieux Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Cadieux Rd have a pool?
No, 4535 Cadieux Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4535 Cadieux Rd have accessible units?
No, 4535 Cadieux Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Cadieux Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4535 Cadieux Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4535 Cadieux Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4535 Cadieux Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor