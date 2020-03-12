All apartments in Detroit
3434 Russell St. #305

3434 Russell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3434 Russell Street, Detroit, MI 48207
Downtown Detroit

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3434 Russell -

(RLNE5316869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 Russell St. #305 have any available units?
3434 Russell St. #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 3434 Russell St. #305 currently offering any rent specials?
3434 Russell St. #305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 Russell St. #305 pet-friendly?
No, 3434 Russell St. #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 3434 Russell St. #305 offer parking?
No, 3434 Russell St. #305 does not offer parking.
Does 3434 Russell St. #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3434 Russell St. #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 Russell St. #305 have a pool?
No, 3434 Russell St. #305 does not have a pool.
Does 3434 Russell St. #305 have accessible units?
No, 3434 Russell St. #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 Russell St. #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3434 Russell St. #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3434 Russell St. #305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3434 Russell St. #305 does not have units with air conditioning.
