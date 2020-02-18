All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like
24651 W Mcnichols Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
24651 W Mcnichols Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

24651 W Mcnichols Rd

24651 West Mcnichols Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24651 West Mcnichols Road, Detroit, MI 48219
The Eye

Amenities

garbage disposal
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 247314

1-Bedroom Units

Includes:
water
heat
wall to wall carpet
garbage disposal
large living room window view
kitchen with dining area
spacious closet space
ascent wall
stove and refrigerator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247314
Property Id 247314

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 24651 W Mcnichols Rd have any available units?
24651 W Mcnichols Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 24651 W Mcnichols Rd have?
Some of 24651 W Mcnichols Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24651 W Mcnichols Rd currently offering any rent specials?
24651 W Mcnichols Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24651 W Mcnichols Rd pet-friendly?
No, 24651 W Mcnichols Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 24651 W Mcnichols Rd offer parking?
No, 24651 W Mcnichols Rd does not offer parking.
Does 24651 W Mcnichols Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24651 W Mcnichols Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24651 W Mcnichols Rd have a pool?
No, 24651 W Mcnichols Rd does not have a pool.
Does 24651 W Mcnichols Rd have accessible units?
No, 24651 W Mcnichols Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 24651 W Mcnichols Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 24651 W Mcnichols Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 BedroomsDetroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly PlacesDetroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversityCentral

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State UniversityWayne County Community College DistrictMott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor