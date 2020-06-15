All apartments in Detroit
19964 Moenart St

19964 Moenart Street · No Longer Available
Location

19964 Moenart Street, Detroit, MI 48234
Pershing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage! Ready to rent, carpet throughout. Apply today, this property won't last long! Click here to apply today: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19964 Moenart St have any available units?
19964 Moenart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 19964 Moenart St currently offering any rent specials?
19964 Moenart St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19964 Moenart St pet-friendly?
No, 19964 Moenart St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 19964 Moenart St offer parking?
Yes, 19964 Moenart St does offer parking.
Does 19964 Moenart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19964 Moenart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19964 Moenart St have a pool?
No, 19964 Moenart St does not have a pool.
Does 19964 Moenart St have accessible units?
No, 19964 Moenart St does not have accessible units.
Does 19964 Moenart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19964 Moenart St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19964 Moenart St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19964 Moenart St does not have units with air conditioning.
