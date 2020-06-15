4 Bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage! Ready to rent, carpet throughout. Apply today, this property won't last long! Click here to apply today: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19964 Moenart St have any available units?
19964 Moenart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 19964 Moenart St currently offering any rent specials?
19964 Moenart St isn't currently offering any rent specials.